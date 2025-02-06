Former Ploughman pub in Peterborough to be converted into shops

Agent says ‘no interest’ in building as a pub

The former Ploughman pub in Peterborough is to be converted into a row of shops, it has been revealed.

Work is underway to convert the former 4,972 square metre hostelry in Staniland Way, Werrington, into a number of shop units on the ground floor.

The first floor is to be residential accommodation and is understood to already be occupied.

The move comes five months after the building’s owner, Melbourne Leisure Holdings, announced they were putting the premises on the market.

Edward Gee, director at property specialists Savills in Peterborough, said: “We have been marketing the property for some time with no interest received from anyone looking to re-use it as a pub.

"The new owners have therefore decided to redevelop into shops on the ground floor and there is already residential at first floor level.”

Lincolnshire-based Melbourne Leisure Holdings has owned the Ploughman since 2018.

The building was put on the market after the company obtained a county court order on July 5 last year for possession of the premises.

At the time a spokesperson for Melbourne Leisure Holdings said: “We are looking forward to finding a strong occupier who will enable the building to fulfil its potential and provide benefit to the wider Werrington community.”

“The property is considered suitable for a wide range of uses.”

Former landlord Andy Simmonds told the Peterborough Telegraph: ““I am absolutely devastated seeing the beautiful viable pub, that has been there for so many years and holds so many memories, ripped apart. It really disturbs me.”