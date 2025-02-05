IN PICTURES: Landlord of former Peterborough community pub 'devastated' as building gutted

The former landlord of The Ploughman pub has expressed his devastation at seeing the pub building gutted.

The pub in Werrington closed its doors in the January 2024 after serving customers of the local area since 1982 and the owners Melbourne Holdings Ltd, took possession of the building.

Building work has begun on the premises which is still listed as available to be let on estate agents Savills website.

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Savills for conformation on the current ownership status of the building.

During its time as a pub, The Ploughman won a host of awards and in two separate years, the Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA) crowned it pub of the year in 2011 and 2014.

Both Andy Simmonds and his partner Holli Posnett were also bestowed a civic award for the pub’s charity work.

On average, the pub raised £12,500 a year for local causes with Heltwate School benefitting significantly as well as Papworth Hospital, with the pub raising over £17,500 in the name of Andy’s sister Kelly, who sadly passed away at the age of 32.

Andy said: “I am absolutely devastated seeing the beautiful viable pub, that has been there for so many years and holds so many memories, ripped apart. It really disturbs me.

“We did a lot of good community work. There are still some reminders outside of what a great building and what a good community pub this used to be.

“It raised on average £12,500 for charity every year. There is not a pub in Werrington that raised the money we did for charity that raised the money we did for charity or did the community work we did.

We provided, shelter, music during Covid, water during Covid, which is why it is such a shame to see it ripped a part now.

“It was a greatly supported place. The whole thing is heartbreaking.”

