Even more time to submit entries to the Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards 2025

There is now more time to submit those nominations for the Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards 2025.

The deadline for entries to the region’s premier business awards has just been extended to September 10.

The move comes in the wake of a surge of demand for extra time to get those nominations in across 13 different categories.

The awards celebrate the region’s innovative and impactful companies and their work across a variety of aspects of business life in Peterborough and the surrounding area.

The winners group at the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2024.

Medium and the Large Business of the Year are just two of our 13 categories and we are inviting your business to apply for these awards.

Our Medium Business of the Year award is open to companies with a turnover up to £3 to £30 million.

This prestigious award has been previously won by Conningsby Road Bretton business Hera Beauty in 2024, PC Howard in 2023 and Rapidrop Global in 2022.

The prestigious Large Business of the Year award is open to companies with a turnover exceeding £30 million, celebrating outstanding achievements across industries, previous winners include Yours Clothing (2022 & 2023) and Whirlpool Appliances UK 2021.

Entrants must submit an application demonstrating their business growth, management structure, financial trends, employee engagement, marketing strategies, sustainability efforts, customer satisfaction, and future business plans.

To submit a nomination or to select a category visit https://www.nationalworldevents.com/ptba-2025

For more information contact the Event Manager Linda Pritchard on 07837308942

Shortlisted businesses will be invited to attend a black tie gala awards on November 20 at the Holiday Inn West, Thorpe Wood, Peterborough, for an evening of business networking, celebration and reward.

The award categories are:

Tourism, Retail and Hospitality Business of the Year - Sponsored by Peterborough Positive

Open to any restaurant, hotel, café, pub, retail (including on-line), leisure facility, visitor attraction or similar business excelling in its field and driving positive economic impact for the area

Small Business of the Year

This category is open to any business with a turnover up to £3 million.

Medium Business of the Year - Sponsored by Azets

This category is open to any business with a turnover between £3 million and £30 million.

Large Business of the Year

This category is open to any business with a turnover over £30 million.

Social Enterprise of the Year

This award is open to charities and social enterprises who can demonstrate significant commercial and social impact of their activities.

Employer of the Year - Sponsored by Greenwoods Legal LLP

This award recognises the business that has shown pre-eminent commitment to the development and welfare of its people, by encouraging communication, creativity and proactivity throughout the organisation.

Young Entrepreneur of the Year - Sponsored by Peterborough City Council

Open to those aged 40 and under, This award celebrates a business leader or entrepreneur who shows outstanding drive, commitment and results

Business Person of the Year

This award celebrates a business leader or entrepreneur who shows outstanding drive, commitment and results

Digital & Technology Business of the Year

Open to SaaS companies, digital agencies, technology innovators who are excelling in their field.

Innovation of the Year (Product or Service)

This award celebrates innovation; of products, services, business models or initiatives. If you are doing something different that is creating change or making a positive difference to your clients, customers or staff, then this award is for you.

Customer Service Award

This award will go to an organisation that can best demonstrate that it has the customer at the heart of the business.

Sustainability Award

This award will be presented to a business that puts sustainability and the environment at the heart of its business.

Business in the Community Award - Sponsored by Allison Homes

To recognise a company demonstrating a commitment to supporting their local community. This is for businesses who set aside time/money/resource to help their local communities as part of their CSR

Thank you to our sponsors and supporters:

Allison Homes

Azets

Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce

Fosters Legal

Greenwoods Solicitors

Inspire Education Group

Peterborough Positive

Peterborough City Council

Pinnacle House Business Centre/Wrest Park

Thank you to our judging panel:

Chris Collier (Chairman)

Andrew Heeler

Charlotte Horibin

Colleen Gostick

Fred Morton

Nicole Wong

Pep Cipriano

Stephen Brown

Tracey Richardson

Trevor Gibson