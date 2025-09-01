Even more time to submit entries to the Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards 2025
The deadline for entries to the region’s premier business awards has just been extended to September 10.
The move comes in the wake of a surge of demand for extra time to get those nominations in across 13 different categories.
The awards celebrate the region’s innovative and impactful companies and their work across a variety of aspects of business life in Peterborough and the surrounding area.
Medium and the Large Business of the Year are just two of our 13 categories and we are inviting your business to apply for these awards.
Our Medium Business of the Year award is open to companies with a turnover up to £3 to £30 million.
This prestigious award has been previously won by Conningsby Road Bretton business Hera Beauty in 2024, PC Howard in 2023 and Rapidrop Global in 2022.
The prestigious Large Business of the Year award is open to companies with a turnover exceeding £30 million, celebrating outstanding achievements across industries, previous winners include Yours Clothing (2022 & 2023) and Whirlpool Appliances UK 2021.
Entrants must submit an application demonstrating their business growth, management structure, financial trends, employee engagement, marketing strategies, sustainability efforts, customer satisfaction, and future business plans.
To submit a nomination or to select a category visit https://www.nationalworldevents.com/ptba-2025
For more information contact the Event Manager Linda Pritchard on 07837308942
Shortlisted businesses will be invited to attend a black tie gala awards on November 20 at the Holiday Inn West, Thorpe Wood, Peterborough, for an evening of business networking, celebration and reward.
The award categories are:
Tourism, Retail and Hospitality Business of the Year - Sponsored by Peterborough Positive
Open to any restaurant, hotel, café, pub, retail (including on-line), leisure facility, visitor attraction or similar business excelling in its field and driving positive economic impact for the area
Small Business of the Year
This category is open to any business with a turnover up to £3 million.
Medium Business of the Year - Sponsored by Azets
This category is open to any business with a turnover between £3 million and £30 million.
Large Business of the Year
This category is open to any business with a turnover over £30 million.
Social Enterprise of the Year
This award is open to charities and social enterprises who can demonstrate significant commercial and social impact of their activities.
Employer of the Year - Sponsored by Greenwoods Legal LLP
This award recognises the business that has shown pre-eminent commitment to the development and welfare of its people, by encouraging communication, creativity and proactivity throughout the organisation.
Young Entrepreneur of the Year - Sponsored by Peterborough City Council
Open to those aged 40 and under, This award celebrates a business leader or entrepreneur who shows outstanding drive, commitment and results
Business Person of the Year
This award celebrates a business leader or entrepreneur who shows outstanding drive, commitment and results
Digital & Technology Business of the Year
Open to SaaS companies, digital agencies, technology innovators who are excelling in their field.
Innovation of the Year (Product or Service)
This award celebrates innovation; of products, services, business models or initiatives. If you are doing something different that is creating change or making a positive difference to your clients, customers or staff, then this award is for you.
Customer Service Award
This award will go to an organisation that can best demonstrate that it has the customer at the heart of the business.
Sustainability Award
This award will be presented to a business that puts sustainability and the environment at the heart of its business.
Business in the Community Award - Sponsored by Allison Homes
To recognise a company demonstrating a commitment to supporting their local community. This is for businesses who set aside time/money/resource to help their local communities as part of their CSR
Thank you to our sponsors and supporters:
Allison Homes
Azets
Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce
Fosters Legal
Greenwoods Solicitors
Inspire Education Group
Peterborough Positive
Peterborough City Council
Pinnacle House Business Centre/Wrest Park
Thank you to our judging panel:
Chris Collier (Chairman)
Andrew Heeler
Charlotte Horibin
Colleen Gostick
Fred Morton
Nicole Wong
Pep Cipriano
Stephen Brown
Tracey Richardson
Trevor Gibson