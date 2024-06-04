Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New moves follows withdrawal of earlier e-bike hire venture

Plans to trial an e-bike and e-scooter hiring scheme in Peterborough look set to get a boost.

Members of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) are being recommended to approve moves to investigate the ‘feasibility’ of a scheme in the city.

The decision will be made by the CPCA’s ruling board, which is due to meet tomorrow (June 4) at ARU Peterborough.

Plans are being considered to trial an e-scooters and e-bikes for hire scheme in Peterborough

The plans were first unveiled in March and involve an e-scooter trial and an e-cargo bike try-before-you-buy trial.

Members of the board are expected to approve that the trials should take place until May 2026.

Trials will be carried out in Cambridge and could be extended to Horningsea, Babraham, Waterbeach, Cambourne, Huntingdon and St Ives.

The move comes just 16 months after an e-bike scheme in Peterborough was abandoned because of persistent vandalism.