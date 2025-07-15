Double accolade for landmark £70 million Indigo apartments complex in Peterborough

A £70 million apartments development in the centre of Peterborough has been singled out for a double accolade.

The landmark 315 home Indigo development in Cattle Market Road, Northminster has been shortlisted for two national awards just months after its completion.

The nine storey development, which has just been completed by social housing association Cross Keys Homes has been nominated for the Housing Project of the Year and the Modern Methods of Construction awards.

It has been recognised for its use of modern construction techniques, such as light gauge steel framing and off-site manufacturing, which saw construction times reduced by an estimated 20 to 30 percent compared to traditional methods.

The accuracy of these methods also benefits Indigo’s residents, because the high environmental performance of their new homes will have a positive impact on energy bills.

Claire Higgins, chief executive of Cross Keys Homes, said: “Indigo has been underway for two-and-a-half-years and has required a huge team effort.

It is extremely rewarding to see that our homes at Indigo have not only proven to be popular with the people who need them, but are also recognised as a great example of an effective, modern development.”

The building offers one, two and three bedroom apartments and duplexes, as well as 37 townhouses, which have been snapped up quickly due to their sub-market rent charges, which are set at 80 percent of private rent levels.

Claire said that Indigo has already welcomed a thriving and diverse community of new residents with a connection to Peterborough and a joint income of no more than £80,000 a year.

Making use of the views of Peterborough Cathedral views and a convenient central location, Indigo is the largest development Cross Keys Homes has delivered to date.

Working with development contractor, Willmott Dixon, and property consultants, Drees & Sommer UK, CKH delivered this project with a focus on sustainable construction and sustainable living.

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority provided £12.5 million grant funding for the Indigo development.

The results of the building awards will be announced in November.