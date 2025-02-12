Completion of second phase of £70 million Indigo apartments in Peterborough

Landmark building offers 315 apartments for rent

The construction of a landmark apartment block in the centre of Peterborough has reached a new milestone.

Developers have just completed the second phase of the £70 million nine-storey Indigo building in Cattle Market Road, Northminster.

It brings to the lettings market a further 184 apartments of one, two and three bedroom apartments to complement the 131 apartments in the first phase which was completed last October.

The Indigo apartments development in Northminster, Peterborough

Development contractor, Willmott Dixon has just handed over the keys to owners Peterborough-based housing association Cross Keys Homes with residents set to start moving into these new homes as they are rented out in the coming weeks.

It means there are just a few town houses and the commercial space to complete before the development, which began in March 2022, will be finished.

Claire Higgins, chief executive of Cross Keys Homes, said: “I am delighted that in a short space of time since we received handover of our first 131 new apartments at Indigo, we have now reached the stage where we have completed the second phase of apartments.

"Given the great demand to date for Indigo, we don’t expect it to take long before these homes are rented out too.A

From left, Regional Director – LSH Residential Robin Harris together with Willmott Dixon’s Senior Operations Manager Chris Warren presenting the keys to Cross Keys Homes Assistant Director of Housing Needs Ali Manji.

She added: “Indigo is a great addition to Peterborough that is helping to transform the way people live, work and socialise in today’s modern society by providing centre living, which is also helping to contribute to the local city centre economy.”

Chris Warren, Senior Operations Manager at Willmott Dixon, added: “We’re pleased to be handing over the second phase of this flagship project in Northminster.

"The popularity of the first phase reinforces the importance of providing high-quality, affordable housing in the area.

“We’re now working towards handover for the remaining town houses and commercial space.”

Dr Nik Johnson, the Mayor for the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, which provided £12.5 million grant funding for the development, said: "The completion of the second phase of the Indigo apartments is a fantastic milestone in delivering high-quality, affordable homes for the people of Peterborough.

"Developments like this are vital for meeting the needs of our growing communities while supporting the vibrancy and regeneration of our city centres.”

The site for the Indigo development was made available with the demolition of the Solstice nightclub, the relocation of Peterborough market and the demolition of a multi-storey car park.