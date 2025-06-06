Driver arrested following collision on neighbouring Elmfield Road on May 27

There have been calls for action to tackle speeding drivers on a notorious Peterborough rat run – after a number of incidents in recent weeks.

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes, and local ward councillors, have joined forces to make the plea to motorists – and authorities – to make the area on and around Dogsthorpe Road safer for all.

Last month a man suffered serious injuries in an incident on Elmfield Road – which leads off from Dogsthorpe Road. A motorist was arrested following the collision.

And more recently, a wall was damaged in a collision.

“No wonder residents are angry and frustrated. The rat run around Dogsthorpe Road has gone on far too long"

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes said: “No wonder residents are angry and frustrated. The rat run around Dogsthorpe Road has gone on far too long without any action. In the last few days we have seen a wall knocked down by a car and the hit and run incident on Elmfield Road.

“I know local councillors have recently used available CLF (Community Leadership Funding) to help pay towards speed calming measures along Elmfield Road.

“I’d like to thank residents for meeting with councillors and myself last week to discuss the issue. It is clear we need further improvements to tackle speeding and to make the area safer. I will be taking up with the council and police to see what action can be taken and discuss what other measures can be put in place to ensure the safety of all road and pedestrian users moving forward."

It is hoped speed bumps on Elmfield Road will make a difference – with the bumps being funded by the Community Leadership fund – a pot of cash that is available to all ward councillors for improvements in their ward.

The Dogsthorpe Road and Elmfiled Road area straddles Park Ward and Dogsthorpe Ward.

“I and my fellow ward councillors will continue to work with the council to find other ways of making this road safer"

Dogsthorpe ward councillor Katy Cole said: “The hit and run collision that happened on Elmfield Road last week was awful and my thoughts and prayers go out to all that have been affected by this incident. This isn't the first time something similar to this has happened along Elmfield Road, an issue that has been highlighted to myself and fellow ward councillors both past and present in recent years.

“This is why last year, and after campaigning to find a safer solution to the speeding along Elmfield Road, both Park and Dogsthorpe Ward Councillors combined our CLF (Community Leadership Funding) to pay towards traffic calming measures along this road, Successfully seeing the instillation of 6 speed bumps around the bend of this road.

“I and my fellow ward councillors will continue to work with the council to find other ways of making this road safer. I do feel however, that our CPCA Mayor and the Highways Authorities need to financially contribute to make these roads safer for all users.”

“Irresponsible and dangerous driving along this busy road is the route of the problem”

Park ward councillor Angus Ellis said: “Dogsthorpe Road is a very busy road going through Peterborough into the City centre. Speeding Traffic is a big problem which has caused accidents. Irresponsible and dangerous driving along this busy road is the route of the problem.

"Drivers need to drive more carefully and at speed limits appropriate to the road conditions. More action needs to be taken by the Police against speeding drivers.

"Working with Andrew Pakes MP, The Police, Peterborough City Council and other authorities including Combined Authority & Police and Crime Commissioner and Highways, Park Ward City Councillors will push hard for solutions to try to stop speeding traffic. Residents should not have to put up with constant accidents causing damage to their properties and causing danger to life of people living in the area. We will work to get more action done about this problem.”

“We’re aware of concerns from residents about speeding in the Dogsthorpe Road area"

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We’re aware of concerns from residents about speeding in the Dogsthorpe Road area.

“Officers recently conducted speeding checks in nearby Garton End Road following a report from a resident.

“We would encourage people to report incidents of speeding on our website so we can get an accurate picture of the problem and allocate resource accordingly.”

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson said: “The council reviews all road safety concerns and with limited budgets we look to prioritise areas that have a history of serious collisions.

“In this case, we will work with elected members, residents and the police to investigate and see whether improvements can be implemented.”