Driver arrested after collision which left pedestrian seriously injured in Peterborough
A man has been left with serious injuries in hospital after a collision in Peterborough over the Bank Holiday Weekend.
The man was on Elmfield Road, Peterborough, at just before 2am on Sunday, 25 May when he was involved in a collision with a grey Mini Cooper travelling eastbound.
The 39-year-old from Peterborough was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, where he remains in a serious condition.
The driver of the grey Mini Cooper stopped briefly at the scene but left before police arrived. Police said a man was arrested and has been released on bail.
Officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision, together with anyone with relevant dashcam or video doorbell footage.
An investigation has been launched and anyone with any information is urged to contact police online quoting incident 34 of 25 May. Alternatively, call 101 and ask to speak to a member of the BCH Road Policing Unit.