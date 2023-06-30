News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Developer looks to be lined up for The Vine food and drinks hall at Peterborough's Fletton Quays

Railway shed site is the final plot at Fletton Quays waiting development
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 30th Jun 2023, 15:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 15:23 BST

Plans to create a food hall on the last development site at Peterborough’s Fletton Quays have taken a step forward.

It has been revealed that a developer has been lined up to buy the Victorian railway goods shed, on a 0.8 acres site by the River Nene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The site is owned by the Peterborough Investment Partnership (PIP), a joint venture between Peterborough City Council and Peterborough Partnership Ltd, a subsidiary of investment specialists IAGH3.

The former railway shed site at Fletton Quays, Peterborough, which could become the focus for a food and drinks hall.The former railway shed site at Fletton Quays, Peterborough, which could become the focus for a food and drinks hall.
The former railway shed site at Fletton Quays, Peterborough, which could become the focus for a food and drinks hall.
Most Popular

But the PIP is being dissolved as the development of Fletton Quays comes to an end.

Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, leader of the council, said: “We do have a developer who wants to take the project forward.

"But the ownership of the site is within the PIP and we untangling that but it will take time.”

The identity of the developer has not been disclosed.

The former railway shed site at Fletton Quays, Peterborough, which could become the focus for a food and drinks hall.The former railway shed site at Fletton Quays, Peterborough, which could become the focus for a food and drinks hall.
The former railway shed site at Fletton Quays, Peterborough, which could become the focus for a food and drinks hall.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The site is expected to become part of The Vine community hub – a project that has been awarded £12 million under the Government’s Towns Fund initiative.

The original vision for The Vine community and cultural hub was as a space for start-ups businesses in digital, creative and design sectors, meeting rooms and rehearsal studios, a learning resource centre and gallery space for artists and based in the former TKMaxx building in Bridge Street.

But after a developer expressed an interest in buying the TKMaxx building for a landmark conference and banqueting centre, plans for The Vine were rethought.

Now it will be a two-site project partly based at a revamped Central Library and at Fletton Quays.

Read More
Costs doubts over The Vine
Related topics:DeveloperPeterboroughWayne FitzgeraldVictorian