Peterborough’s Central Library is to undergo a full refurbishment under a new move to save a £13 million project to create a multi-purpose community hub in the city centre.

The 1980s building in Broadway will be transformed and its upper floors used for a thriving community hub that will deliver a business and education offering while the remainder of the space will be turned into a ‘light and airy modern’ library.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project has just been approved by the Peterborough Towns Fund board which has agreed to change its original vision to house The Vine community hub and a food hall in the former TK Maxx building, in Bridge Street and instead split the venture across two separate locations.

Peterborough's Central Library is to be refurbished under plans to create The Vine community hub.

The move comes after it was revealed an investor was looking to buy the former TK Maxx and New Look building to transform it into a city landmark.

The Towns Fund board says the library-based community hub will allow visitors to browse books, socialise, attend a yoga class, buy goods from independent traders, set up and run small businesses, learn new skills and courses and visit exhibitions and events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will provide a place to work and visit, drawing footfall to the city centre and supporting the local economy.

A food hall, which will be home to a multitude of food and beverage takeaway restaurants and bars, with a communal dining area, will be sited in a different building, but the location has still to be confirmed.

The red lines mark the site of the Victorian rail sheds at Fletton Quays, in Peterborough, which could become home to a food hub as part of plans for The Vine cultural centre.

However, it is thought it could be the former Grade II Listed Victorian railway sheds and site at Fletton Quays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The property already has outline planning consent for a variety of commercial uses including retail, leisure, community and arts, education and medical.

The site, which was earmarked for a whisky and gin distillery more than three years ago, was put up for sale in March 2021 but was later removed from the market.

Under the Towns Fund board’s new proposals, the new venue will allow groups of friends, family members and colleagues to meet up in stylish surroundings and cater for all food tastes at the same time.

It envisages pop-up fast food style restaurants and bars surrounding a communal dining area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Starnes, independent vice-chair of the Peterborough Towns Fund Board, said: “The concept of The Vine is still a good one.

"When we submitted the business case to the Government, we explained that it might be run across two sites.

"They were still excited by the project and believed it to be successful, that’s why they gave us the £13 million to deliver it.”

Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, leader of Peterborough City Council, said: “As a city, we’ve actually come out of this in a win-win situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We can still deliver The Vine across two sites and we could get a derelict city centre building completely refurbished and turned into something special by private investors.

"That’s not a bad outcome at all when you consider how fast inflation is rising on a national scale.”