A multi-million pound pedestrian bridge planned to span the River Nene is to be called Cygnet Bridge, following a public poll.

The name was chosen from a list of five put to the public by Peterborough City Council in May as part of a consultation about plans for the bridge to link the Embankment with Fletton Quays.

The council says more than 500 people took part in the consultation with the name Cygnet Bridge preferred by 28 per cent of people who took part in the vote.

This image shows how the planned pedestrian bridge over the River Nene in Peterborough will appear once completed

In addition, 79 percent of people who responded were in favour of the bridge, which is expected to open in 2025, with 55 percent of voters stating that it would encourage them to cycle or walk more.

Eighty-six percent were in favour of a bench or benches being installed nearby and 62 percent were in favour of an art project being installed nearby.

A council spokesperson said that feedback from the consultation will be incorporated into the final designs for the bridge where possible with the council exploring options for an art project at the site, subject to funding.

Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, the council leader, said: “We can now look forward to seeing Cygnet Bridge being developed and, if approved, the positive effects it will have on our city.

"I would like to thank everyone who took part in the consultation, providing invaluable feedback which we can incorporate into the final plans, where possible, before the design goes to planning.”

Andy Starnes, Independent Chair of the Peterborough Towns Fund Board, said: “The bridge will create a local landmark and point of interest along the river, along with a good transport link for pedestrians and cyclists from Fletton Quays to the new University campus and Embankment area.

"It will also open up the waterfront for users to enjoy.”

Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: “The bridge will help reduce motor traffic, boosting public health and air quality for everyone.”

The bridge is one of eight projects that are being part-funded through the Government’s Towns Fund initiative.