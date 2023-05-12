Have your say on footbridge at over River Nene at Peterborough's Fletton Quays

Residents are being invited to have their say on plans for a footbridge over the River Nene at Peterborough’s Fletton Quays.

Plans have been proposed for a bridge to link The Embankment with Fletton Quays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The consultation will run from Monday, 15 May and will feature a series of events to attend to find out more about the plans.

What the bridge could look like

It is proposed that the bridge will offer an alternative route for pedestrians and cyclists across the river, away from the busy main road.

It is hoped it will create a local landmark and point of interest along the river, along with a good transport link from Fletton Quays to the new University campus and Embankment area. The current estimated timeline would see construction start in mid-2024 and finish in mid-2025

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An artists’ impression of the bridge has been created featuring a design which has been costed and can be delivered within the funding available for this project.

Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, leader of Peterborough City Council, said: “It’s not very often that a city gets to build a bridge – however, thanks to the Government’s Towns Fund, we are getting that opportunity. We’ve all heard talk about how good it would be to have a bridge in this location over the last decade, now’s your chance to have a say on what you think about the plans.”

Andy Starnes, independent chair of the Peterborough Towns Fund Board, said: “This is a great chance for residents to feedback their views on the proposed bridge. We’re looking forward to hearing what you have to say so we can incorporate this into the final plans before the design goes to planning later this year.”

Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: “Transport is about people, not cars, and we’re all working together to create a network that answers people’s varying travel needs. I hope many citizens will share their views and stamp their mark on this bridge into Peterborough’s future, one that will help reduce motor traffic, boosting public health and air quality for everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of £2million has been pledged by the Government’s Towns Fund, part of the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. This money has been ring-fenced by the Government and can only be spent on this project. Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority has contributed £3.4million, with the remainder coming from Peterborough City Council’s redevelopment budget.

Members of the public are being asked for their views on the bridge, potential options for a name, whether or not an art project should be included, if any additional street furniture is needed (ie bin, bench etc) and general comments about the bridge.

The public consultation will be open between Monday, 15 May and Monday, 5 June. Members of the public will be able to make their views known via an online survey and paper versions of the survey, which will be available at the following events:

Saturday, 20 May from 11am to 2pm at Nene Park Festival

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday, 24 May from 9am to noon outside the Town Hall on Bridge Street

Thursday, 25 May from 5pm to 8pm outside the Town Hall on Bridge Street