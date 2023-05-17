Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has given his backing to two names for the planned pedestrian bridge over the River Nene.

The 'King Charles Bridge' or 'Charles Swift Bridge' are the city’s MP’s preferred choice of monikers although not his favourite name for the crossing linking the Embankment with Fletton Quays and which is expected to be open to the public in 2025.

A consultation on the bridge’s appearance and its name has just been launched and is due to end on June 5.

This image shows how the planned footbridge over the River Nene might appear.

But the public are being asked to choose a name from one of five listed by the Peterborough Towns Fund board, which is co-ordinating the project.

Those names are: King Charles Bridge, Embankment Bridge, Charles Swift Bridge, Walter's Bridge and Cygnet Bridge.

In a letter to Matthew Bradbury, the Peterborough Towns Fund board chairman, Mr Bristow states: “I am delighted this project is now one step closer to getting spades in the ground.

He adds: "Now the bridge just needs a name. My first choices would have been 'Queen Elizabeth II Bridge' or 'Peter Boizot Bridge'.

"However these names haven't made the shortlist.

“I would therefore like to put my backing behind 'King Charles Bridge' or 'Charles Swift Bridge'. Both would make for fantastic names.”

It is hoped that construction will start next year of the Nene bridge, which is one of eight Peterborough projects that have been awarded a share of £22.9 million from the Government under its Towns Fund initiative.

The bridge has secured £2 million from the Towns Fund with £3.4 million from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority and the remainder from Peterborough City Council’s redevelopment budget.

Two years ago it was estimated that the bridge would cost about £5 million to build.

An image of the bridge has been created featuring a design that has been costed and which is said to be deliverable within the funding available.

In his letter, Mr Bristow states: “Having seen an artist's first impression of the bridge I think I can speak for a lot of people in Peterborough when I say this project is very exciting.

It has the potential to become a real stand out in our city. Connecting Fletton Quays, with the green spaces on the Embankment, as well as the new University and the Key Theatre.

“The Government have once again shown that they back Peterborough's potential, with £2 million being pledged from the Towns Fund for this project.

He adds: “I would lastly like to reiterate my excitement, not only for this project but all of the amazing things going on in Peterborough right now.

“Our new University is open and thriving, we've secured £48 million for the Railway Station regeneration, the new Culture Hub is on its way, we are getting a new NHS Community Diagnostics Centre and this new bridge is now going through public consultation.