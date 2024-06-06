Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work on the £3.5million contact to replace the roof of The Cresset complex at Bretton has forced the immediate closure of the theatre.

City based The Lindum Group is replacing most of the ageing flat roof with a new pitched standing seam structure as part of a wider £5.1 million project to secure the long-term future of building.

Refurbishment had been progressing well on the part of the roof covering the church and shops at the multi-purpose building since April.

However preparatory work above the theatre space – ahead of extensive work during the quieter summer months – has proved impossible to progress with the venue still operating.

The Cresset at Bretton

So yesterday, the difficult decision to close the main auditorium – and cancel a number of shows due to take place in the coming weeks, including An Evening Of Burlesque and One Night In Dublin this weekend.

Some have been rescheduled for later in the year and all ticket holders will have been informed by email.

A date for it reopening is still to be determined.

Penny Hansen, head of commercial activities at The Cresset explained: “Earlier this year, work began on the most significant element of our £5.1million Youth Investment Fund project – replacing the roof which was reaching the end of its operational life.

“Originally, it was believed that the next phase of roof work could be completed with events continuing in the auditorium over the summer. However, in undertaking the preliminary works on this section of the roof, the contractors have now confirmed that events will need to be paused to allow this work to take place safely. This only affects the main auditorium and all other areas of The Cresset can continue to be used as planned.

“Cancelling or postponing shows, events and bookings is something that we wouldn’t do unless it was absolutely necessary, and we are truly sorry for the disruption this will cause. All affected customers are being contacted and offered a full refund, or an alternative date.

“We know this will be disappointing news, but once the roof work has been completed, we know that this will make sure The Cresset can continue to offer a wide variety of theatre performances and community events for many years to come.”