An award-winning Peterborough restaurant is to close in weeks as the cost of living crisis grips the business and its customers.

Restaurateur Damian Wawrzyniak says the House of Feasts, in Crowland Road, Eye Green, will shut for good after its last service on August 21.

It will mean the end of five years trading for eatery during which time it has won various awards including the Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year from the Great Food Club.

The closure comes as inflation has soared to 9.1 per cent - its highest level for 40 years - with interest rates rising and energy and fuel costs taking off.

Just a few weeks ago, Mr Wawrzyniak launched a ready meal delivery service to support people during the cost of living crisis.

Mr Wawrzyniak, who has just invested £190,000 upgrading the gardens, said: “It is all very sad.

“I have been thinking about this for a few weeks. But the economic climate is not good and everything is just too expensive

“It is because of the rising costs for the business and for customers.

“My energy costs have tripled and staff costs have increased, it’s more difficult to find staff and the cost of food is rising.

“And I can’t increase my prices because people don’t really have the money to spend.

The restaurant, which has 600 covers outside and 62 inside, employs seven to 14 staff but that number rose to 27 last year.

He said: “Last summer was very good but this summer is very different. People are able to go away on holiday again and they would rather spend their money doing just that and

He said: “People do not really have any money to go out.

“The number of customers coming in here has really dropped and I feel that continuing into the autumn and winter will only make matters worse.

Mr Wawrzyniak added: “The lease is also ending in a few months. I am looking for a new location - I don’t know where or when but I am hoping to open again in 2023 once the economy has gone back to normal.