A Peterborough restaurant has launched a ready meal delivery service to support people during the cost of living crisis.

House of Feasts, in Crowland Road, is preparing four new ready meal recipes every week, which can be ordered online and delivered nationwide directly to your door or picked up from the restaurant.

The ready meals are part of the restaurant’s new ‘Weekly Meal Plan’, which can be purchased for five pounds each or as part of a weekly subscription.

House of Feasts

“The cost of living is going up and everyone still needs to eat,” Damian Wawrzyniak, owner of House of Feasts, said.

“If you are a busy individual working in an office, the office will only have a microwave. Rather than going elsewhere for lunch, you can have a ready, tasty meal - cooked fresh for a fiver.”

House of Feasts offered a similar meal delivery service while the restaurant was closed for just over a year during the pandemic.

House of Feasts restaurant owner Damian Wawrzyniak with his Polish medal

“A lot less people are going out to restaurants as many people cannot afford to at the moment,” Damian said. “We’ve had to think outside of the box and adapt again.

“The prices of our ready meals are affordable and 400g – the same as normal supermarket portions.

“We want to compete with the supermarkets. We will use exactly the same produce as we use in the restaurant so we’re not cutting corners with the quality.”