Concerns raised over 'harm' caused to views of Peterborough Cathedral by planned Community Diagnostics Centre

Call for assessment of impact on historic sights

A question mark hangs over the future of the new Community Diagnostics centre after concerns were raised that the building might harm views of Peterborough Cathedral.

The worries have been aired by Peterborough City Council’s conservation officer who warns the proposed building in Wellington Street, Eastgate, could have an adverse impact on some of the views across to the city’s historic cathedral, which is just a short distance away.

His comments are in response to a planning application from North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which is seeking approval for the new three storey centre which will replace a former health complex on the same site and which has already been demolished.

The Boongate View of Peterborough Cathedral across Wellington Street Car Park and the impact of the proposed Community Diagnostics Centre

He is calling for an assessment to be carried out of the likely impact or ‘harm’ that the centre might have on views of the cathedral.

The diagnostics centre is expected to play a vital role in the provision of health services for the people of Peterborough and seeks to reduce waiting times for diagnostic tests and results and ease pressure on GP surgeries and hospitals.

However, the council’s conservation officer states that while there are a series of Cathedral views, the main view at risk is across the Wellington Street car park.

He states: “The previous building on the site before its demolition is located directly under the Cathedral and as can be guesstimated, the increase in height would obscure parts of the cathedral.

This image shows how the planned Community Diagnostics Centre in Peterborough could appear once completed.

“The loss of any appreciation of such an important building for the city is considered to be harm.

“As such even small encroachment has the potential to have a substantive impact upon the building’s appreciation.

He warns: “The magnitude of the impact however is not known and must be assessed.”

But he adds: “The impact appears to be ‘less than substantial hard’ … which must be balanced by public benefits.”

His concerns are also shared by the council’s urban design officer.

He warns: “As presented, it is not clear heritage impact has been contemplated.

“The building will sit in the foreground of cathedral views. It is important the massing and appearance of the building is considerate of these views.”

He queries the setting of a mobile MRI scanner, which will be used to diagnose a range of medical conditions, and how many days it will on site.

He suggests that if it is to be a ‘frequent feature’ the its setting should be more united with the main building through screening or landscaping.

But the officers’ comments have been met with terse response from the planning consultants working with the NHS Trust.

In a letter, David Symonds, associate of Metropolis Planning, states: “We trust we are in agreement that the overwhelming public benefits of this important community proposal should carry great weight and outweigh any ‘less than substantial harm’ identified.”

He says the sections of the cathedral that are visible are limited mainly to a portion of its eastern roof spires and tower.”