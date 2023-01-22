The leader of Peterborough City Council has outlined a vision of new city skyline with office or apartment blocks up to 30 storeys high built at the Station Quarter

And local authority boss Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald says it is time to ‘look at’ the long-established ‘Cathedral views planning priority’ that seems to limit many planning applications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, plans for the 10 storey high Northminster apartments had to be redrawn after concerns were raised about the impact the development would have on the views of the city’s cathedral.

'The best view' of Peterborough Cathedral says Peterborough City Council leader Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald 'is right in front of it.'

Cllr Fitzgerald’s comments come after the Government approved a £48 million Levelling Up application that will kickstart a £70 million transformation of Peterborough’s Station Quarter.

As well as a new entrance to the railway station and a new pedestrian bridge over the railway plus other improvements, the project also involves the creation of office and retail areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Fitzgerald said: “I’d like to see a skyline created at the Station Quarter site - perhaps apartments or something similar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough City Council leader, Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald.

"We can’t build too far out - but why can’t we build up instead?

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And I am talking about something taller than the 10 storey Northminster apartments - why not 30 storeys high?

“We can’t we do this?

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Peterborough is a small city with finite boundaries so why can’t we build upwards?

This image shows how the new look Station Quarter might appear but Peterborough City Council leader Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald is not ruling out 30 storey high tower blocks in the development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have been obsessed with protecting the Cathedral views at all costs.

"I think we have an outdated policy on Cathedral views - my opinion is that this is something that needs looking at.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Clearly the best view of the Cathedral is to stand in front of it. You can also put a gift in the box at the same time, I’m sure it will be gratefully received.

He added: “I am hugely supportive of the Cathedral and the heritage of the city but not at the cost of everything.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The front entrance of Peterborough Railway Station.

A planning application for the Station Quarter development still has to be drawn up and approved by councillors before any building work can get under way.