Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough residents are running out of time if they want to have their say on what should be featured on a new Monopoly set for the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In all, more than 30 Peterborough landmarks and favourites – likely to include Peterborough Cathedral, the University and football club – will be showcased in the game.

Launch of the Peterborough Monopoly board game at Peterborough Cathedral

The Chance and Community Chest cards will be customised as well, to feature Peterborough places.

When the announcement was made, The Peterborough Telegraph made a suggestion on what could be featured on the spaces covering the board.

Suggestions can be made in two ways: 1. By email to: [email protected] and 2. Via the official Monopoly: Peterborough Edition Facebook page. Nominations will be accepted for consideration until 11.59pm on 15th February 2024.