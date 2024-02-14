Cathedral, Nene Valley Railway, Ferry Meadows: Last chance to have your say on what should go on the Peterborough Monopoly board
and live on Freeview channel 276
Peterborough residents are running out of time if they want to have their say on what should be featured on a new Monopoly set for the city.
Whether you want Nene Valley Railway, Peterborough Phantoms, the Crescent Bridge or Peterborough Cathedral – the views of city residents will decide what takes the place of Trafalgar Square, Old Kent Road, and of course, Mayfair.
In all, more than 30 Peterborough landmarks and favourites – likely to include Peterborough Cathedral, the University and football club – will be showcased in the game.
The Chance and Community Chest cards will be customised as well, to feature Peterborough places.
When the announcement was made, The Peterborough Telegraph made a suggestion on what could be featured on the spaces covering the board.
Suggestions can be made in two ways: 1. By email to: [email protected] and 2. Via the official Monopoly: Peterborough Edition Facebook page. Nominations will be accepted for consideration until 11.59pm on 15th February 2024.
The MONOPOLY: Peterborough Edition game is scheduled to hit shops this October, in time for Christmas (2024).