A new campaign has been launched to reduce unemployment among young people in Peterborough by half in two years.

The move comes as concern grows about the number of youngsters leaving school with too few skills and seemingly not interested in finding work.

Now an appeal has gone out to companies to sign up to the campaign to get in touch with organisers.

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow is spearheading a new campaign to cut youth unemployment in half within two years.

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow, who is spearheading the Peterborough 4 Jobs campaign, said a task force of employers and Jobcentre staff was being created to drive the campaign.

Figures show there are currently more than 1,000 people aged 18 to 24 years old who are unemployed in Peterborough.

Yet, at the same time, the number of vacancies at Peterborough companies are at a record high.

Mr Bristow said: “There is a core of persistent youth unemployment in Peterborough. This is wasted talent.

He said: “We are going to halve youth unemployment in our city within two years.

He added: “I am calling on all Peterborough employers to join my Peterborough for Jobs campaign.

"With a record number of vacancies in the city there it is not really acceptable for people to be unemployed.

"Together we can change lives and make a real difference or Peterborough.”

Peterborough has enjoyed an employment boom over the last few years with a range of companies moving into the city such as American spice giant McCormick, which is creating 300 jobs.