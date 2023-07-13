Call for safety improvements at accident blackspot on A605 at Elton near Peterborough
There have been calls for safety improvements on a busy road near Peterborough that has become a notorious accident blackspot.
The junction to Elton on the A605 has seen numerous collisions over the years – at the end of May a driver was hurt in a crash in the area, while a lorry jack-knifed on the stretch in April.
Sadly, in recent years there have been fatal incidents at the junction, including in 2017 where Paul Cooper sadly died.
The fatal accident followed the deaths of Josephine Booth, and Justinas Vosylius and Algirdas Pelegrimas earlier in the year.
Following the series of accidents at the time, the then chairman of Elton Parish Council labelled the junction as 'not fit for purpose’ – but despite other accidents since, no major changes have been made.
The petition was started by Jason Tyler, who said: “The junction at the B671 from Elton village onto the A605 has had a long history of road traffic accidents. There are currently no safety measures such as a roundabout or traffic lights to make entering or exiting this junction any safer.
“In 2006, Cambridgeshire County Council commissioned an ‘A605 Elton Junction Accident Report’ stating that the frequency of accidents has reduced over time. In 2023 this does not seem to be the case, especially as traffic volume is increasing. The report clearly states that proposals for a roundabout had been opposed by an adjacent landowner.
“We ask that the proposal for either a roundabout or traffic lights be reconsidered as a matter of urgency, not only for the safety of local residents but for those commuting on the A605.”
North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara backed the calls for changes, saying: ““I am very concerned about the ongoing safety risk that the A605 Elton Junction poses.
“I continue to believe that the improvements made to the A605 should be prioritised to provide residents of Elton with a safe means of transport.
“The safety of all drivers using the junction is of paramount importance.
“Improvements are long overdue, and I very much hope that the necessary work will be given the priority it deserves.”
To sign the petition, visit https://www.change.org/p/road-safety-and-dangerous-junction?redirect=false