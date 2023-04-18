Police searching for driver after lorry jack-knifed on A605 near Peterborough

Police are searching for the driver of a truck after a lorry jack-knifed on the A605 at Elton.

Emergency services were called just after 1pm today (Tuesday, April 18) to the collision, which also saw a car crash into a hedge.

The A605 has been closed in both direction while emergency teams work at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 1.01pm this afternoon (Tuesday) with reports of a collision on the A605 at Elton where a lorry has jack-knifed and a car has ended up in a hedge.

“The driver of the lorry has left the scene, possibly with injuries.

“The road has been closed in both directions between the Haddon Services roundabout and Elton.

“Efforts are ongoing to locate the driver of the lorry to see if he requires medical assistance.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101.