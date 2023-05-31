A badly damaged black, Vauxhall Corsa has been recovered this morning following a collision with a lorry.

Police were called this morning to an incident heading towards Peterborough Services, on the A605, just after Elton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cambridgeshire Police said: “We are currently at the scene after we were called with reports of a collision involving a HGV and a car today (31 May) at 6.48am on the A605. Ambulance attended.

A car and a lorry were in collision near Elton this morning.

" Following the collision, there were reports of an oil spillage and Highways have been contacted.