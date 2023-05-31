News you can trust since 1948
Driver suffers injuries in early morning crash near Peterborough

Police and the ambulance service were called
Carly Roberts
By Carly Roberts
Published 31st May 2023, 10:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 10:58 BST

A badly damaged black, Vauxhall Corsa has been recovered this morning following a collision with a lorry.

Police were called this morning to an incident heading towards Peterborough Services, on the A605, just after Elton.

Cambridgeshire Police said: “We are currently at the scene after we were called with reports of a collision involving a HGV and a car today (31 May) at 6.48am on the A605. Ambulance attended.

A car and a lorry were in collision near Elton this morning.A car and a lorry were in collision near Elton this morning.
A car and a lorry were in collision near Elton this morning.
" Following the collision, there were reports of an oil spillage and Highways have been contacted.

"The driver of the car sustained a slight injury.”

