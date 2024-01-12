Call for action to fix giant sink hole that has blighted Peterborough city centre path since 2021

Council say repair bill to fix giant hole in Henry Penn Walk set to be in the millions of pounds

There have been calls for urgent action to be taken to fix a giant sinkhole that has blighted a Peterborough city centre path for years.

The huge hole was first reported in Henry Penn Walk, by the River Nene in the city centre in 2021 – but more than two years later, there is no sign of works being undertaken to fix the path.

The sink hole has been at Henry Penn Walk since 2021

Last year Peterborough MP Paul Bristow called for repairs to be carried out.

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Riverview House Freehold Limited on a number of occasions over the past few months, but have not received a reply.

‘This cannot be left forever’

Now Central Ward councillor Mohammed Jamil has called for urgent action to fix the path.

Cllr Jamil said: “I have been trying to get the council to push the freeholders to make the repairs or get the council to repair the hole and then send them the bill. The residents have patiently waited a long time for this to be sorted. This cannot be left forever.”

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “We continue to assist the landowner to help them develop a suitable reconstruction plan for Henry Penn Walk, which we hope can be finalised shortly.

"In the meantime, the footpath continues to be closed to help ensure public safety.”

The last statement from Riverview House Freehold, issued last January, said; “Following lengthily legal investigation Riverview House Freehold Ltd (“RHFL”) has only recently been confirmed as the registered owner of the land underneath the walkway at Henry Penn Walk. RHFL has been working with a specialist engineering company, whilst awaiting legal confirmation of ownership, to prepare plans for the proposed repairs. We currently await approval of the plans from PCC before any remedial works can commence and also confirmation from PCC as to whether any form of financial support can be provided to the residents of RFHL to complete the required works. The directors and members of RFHL are all entirely made up of leaseholders of Riverview House and therefore are those that are most severely impacted by the condition of Henry Penn Walk.”

The street was named after Peterborough bell maker Henry Penn, who ran a foundry near Lower Bridge Street more than 300 years.