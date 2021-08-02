Peterborough city centre path with giant holes in to be repaired by council - when wall is fixed

Henry Penn Walk

Henry Penn Walk, which runs along side the River Nene next to Town Bridge, has been blocked for a number of months for safety reasons after the tarmac broke up.

Now Peterborough City Council have confirmed repair works will finally take place, once the wall the path is located on is fixed by a separate company.

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “The council has undertaken an investigation into the ownership of the land beneath the footpath and believes the owner (under the principle of riparian ownership) to be Riverview House Freehold Ltd (RHFL). We understand that RHFL dispute such ownership.

“We are in close communication with RHFL and have advised the company of its responsibility for monitoring the ongoing condition of the site and ultimately carrying out reparation works to the retaining wall.