A major section of a Peterborough shopping centre has gone on the market with a price tag in excess of £5 million.​

​The freehold of a single terrace of the 15-year-old Ortongate Shopping Centre, in Orton Goldhay, is being sold in three different chunks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The largest at 14,285 square feet has an asking price of £2,746,000 and includes the space occupied by the food retailer Anglia Co-operative, which has a lease on the premises.

A section of the Ortongate Shopping Centre is on the market.

The second lot is a 13,440 square feet space with tenants including the retailer Iceland and the Card Factory. The freehold cost of this section is £2,350,000.

The third section is leased by the Central England Co-operative and used as a funeral parlour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 794 square feet space has an asking price of £244,000.

The sale is being carried out by London agents Singer Vielle on behalf of the centre owners.

A section of the Ortongate Shopping Centre is on the market.

A spokesman for Singer Vielle said: “The premises have not been on the market for very long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, there has been a lot of interest but we are not at a point where we have received any offers from potential buyers.”

In total, the Ortongate Shopping Centre occupies about 225,000 square feet with retailers including Wilko, Food Warehouse, Greggs, Co-op Foodstore and QD Stores and B&M and coffee giant Starbucks.

The sale is the latest change at the centre, which earlier this month unveiled plans to convert a former police station within the building into offices.

The plans were submitted to Peterborough City Council by Reef Capital Partners LLP and were approved by councillors. The police station had not been used since 2014 but had a lease until 2080.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The marketing of part of the Ortongate Shopping Centre is the latest in spate of major building sales in Peterborough.

The 192-year-old lease for the1960s built Hereward Cross Shopping Centre, in Broadway, is currently on the market for £6.3 million.