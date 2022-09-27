Peterborough Passport Office is up for sale as the Government looks to relocate the service to modern premises in the city.

The current Passport Office in Aragon Court, Northminster, has just gone on the market and estate agents say the 1980s building has already generated a lot of interest from prospective buyers.

A price tag has not been fixed for the Government-owned building, which is understood to be in need of considerable investment and updating.

The 'For Sale' sign has gone up at Peterborough Passport Office at Aragon Court, Northminster, Peterborough.

The 69,194 square feet office accommodation sites on a prominent 0.87 acre site and has 36 car parking spaces and is expected to be vacant within the first three months of next year.

Estate agents Montagu-Evans say the building has potential for residential development and conversion.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The Peterborough Passport Office will be relocating to the new Fletton Quays development in Peterborough in early 2023.

“This reinforces HM Passport Office’s long-term commitment in Peterborough, which will continue to support the local economy.

"It also offers brand new, purpose built, facilities that allows us to design a space that meets our operational and customer requirements.”

Three years ago, the Government outlined its intention to locate five services to new offices at the newly regenerated Fletton Quays.

The £120 million regeneration of the land on the South Bank of the River Nene will allow staff from five government agencies move in to a new building on at site that was once occupied by Aqua House.

The building will be a new home for about 1,000 civil servants from the Passport Office, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, the Environment Agency, Natural England and Joint Nature Conservation.

The ability to use space in ways that are more suited to its requirements is also expected to help the Passport Service streamline its operations in challenging times.