A former police station in Peterborough is to be converted into office space after planning permission was granted.

The police station at Ortongate shopping centre has not been used by the force since February 2014 but had a lease until 2080.

The unit was initially marketed in 2015 and in 2018, permission was granted to change the use of the unit from a police station into a veterinary clinic but the unit was never occupied by the intended tenant and remained vacant, therefore the conversion did not take place.

Ortongate Shopping Centre.

Instead, OrtonVets opened in a nearby unit last year.

The same company, that put in the application for the vets- Reef Capital Partners LLP- has now been successful in its application to convert the former police station into office space.

In their decision to approve the development, council planning officers said: “The proposed change of use would bring back into use a currently vacant and boarded up unit within the Orton District Centre, which will be of benefit to the area.

"It would contribute positively to the local area and distinctness, allowing the centre to remain and be enhanced as a focal point within the wider area.