A burst pipe caused a stink at a Peterborough beauty spot.

Visitors to Cuckoo’s Hollow in Werrington picked up the nasty smell last week, and there were concerns that sewage had seeped into the water.

Today Anglian Water revealed the cause of the stink – and confirmed no sewage entered the water.

Cuckoo's Hollow , Werrington

Advertisement Hide Ad

Werrington councillor John Fox said: “Cuckoo’s Hollow is a jewel in our crown.

"A number of residents have been contacting the councillors about a smell coming from Cuckoo’s Hollow recently.

"Everyone is concerned about what has happened, and if the water will be affected.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Anglian Water said: “Anglian Water responded on Friday to a burst foul pipe off Fulbridge Road at the Campbell Drive playing fields.

“The pipe was immediately contained in Campbell Drive and repaired promptly. All waste was taken away in tankers throughout the day on Friday and completely cleared by the end of the day. There was no risk to the environment, no leakage from the area and crucially no leakage into the water at Cuckoos Hollow.”