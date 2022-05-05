A Peterborough councillor has called for action after water in a lake at a city beauty spot turned milky and started to smell of sewage.

Werrington councillor John Fox said the problem was now a regular occurrence at Cuckoos Hollow – and called for action to be taken so the area would remain ‘a jewel in the crown’ for the neighbourhood.

Cllr Fox said: “The water has turned really cloudy and milky. And it stinks to high heaven of sewage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cuckoos Hollow lake at Werrington

"It seems to be a regular thing now, and happens every couple of months.

"We have asked the Environment Agency what is causing it, but we have not had any answers.

"The smell must come from somewhere. It is really unpleasant.

"Fish are not dying at the moment, but it is not doing them any good.”

Cllr Fox said it was especially disappointing for the area to be in the condition it is, as a lot of work had been carried out in recent months.

He said: “There has been an awful lot of work going on there. We are trying to keep it as a pleasant environmental area. It really is a jewel in the crown for Werrington.

"We want it to be an enjoyable place for people to visit, and for wildlife.

"It is very disappointing to see it as it is.”