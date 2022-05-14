There is ‘no serious risk’ to the environment at a Peterborough beauty spot – despite concerns over the state of the water at the site.

Last week Werrington councillor John Fox said the water at Cuckoos Hollow had turned milky and cloudy, and there was a smell of sewage at the site.

He called for The Environment Agency to reveal what was causing the issues at the site.

Cuckoos Hollow lake at Werrington

The agency have now been to take samples at the pond – and while they have not revealed the cause of the problem, they said there was no serious risk.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “Our officers took water samples at Cuckoo’s Hollow lake near Peterborough, following reports of possible pollution, but found there was no serious risk to the environment.