A well known builders merchants is to create 30 jobs with a move into Peterborough.

​Selco Builders Warehouse is opening up in the former premises of JTF Mega Discount Warehouse, in Padholme Road East.

The company has announced that the move, which was revealed in July last year, will be completed in April.

Howard Luft, chief executive of Selco Builders Warehouse.

Directors say the move to Peterborough will create 30 jobs with the roles available covering a variety of positions.

A spokesperson said: “Virtually all the jobs are expected to be given to people from the local area.”

The outlet will be Selco’s 75th in the UK.

Howard Luft, chief executive of Selco Builders Warehouse, said: “We are delighted to be bringing the unique Selco model to Peterborough, offering tradespeople and businesses the perfect one-stop-shop for all their building materials and products.

He said: “Opening a branch in a new area of the UK is always an exciting project and we look forward to providing a boost to tradespeople in the area as they will have the chance to enjoy the benefits Selco provides – unrivalled availability, with the widest range of products in stock, as well as excellent customer service and trade pricing.

Mr Luft added: “Our recruitment policy has always been to employ people from the branch’s local community and that is continuing here.

“We want to give the people of Peterborough genuine career opportunities and the chance to climb through the ranks at Selco.”

Selco has carried out a number of changes to the premises after seeking planning approval for alterations to the building’s main walls and creating a mezzanine level, the demolition of a single storey extension at the south-west corner of the main building, the creation of a customer yard and installation of a three metres high weld mesh fence and gates.

Selco is already sponsoring a Goal of the Month competition with Peterborough United Football Club, including goals from the first team, under 21s, under 18s and women’s side.

Selco, which was created as a family-run business in Birmingham in 1895 but recently has embarked an a major expansion, says its stores are only open to trade customers which is enforced by the need to be accepted as a trade account holder.

