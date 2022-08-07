A builders merchants that is moving into Peterborough has already signed up to support Peterborough United.

Selco Builders Warehouse, which is poised to move into the former premises of JFT Mega Discount Warehouse, in Padholme Road East, is sponsoring a Goal of the Month competition with Peterborough United.

The deal is for the 2022-2023 Sky Bet League One campaign and will include goals from the first team, under 21s, under 18s and women’s side, as well as featured messaging on goal announcements at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Selco Marketing Director Carine Jessamine with Alex Harris of Peterborough United.

Carine Jessamine, marketing director at Selco, said: “We’re delighted to be an official club partner of Peterborough United for the new season. The Posh are a great club with a strong fanbase.

She added: “We’ll be right behind them as they look for an immediate return to the Championship.

“We’re looking forward to opening our new Peterborough branch and it’s great to already be playing a key role in the local community.”

Selco, which was created as a family-run business in Birmingham in 1895 but recently has embarked an a major expansion, says its stores are only open to trade customers.

It hopes to open its Peterborough branch early next year.

Alex Harris at Peterborough United, said: “It is a pleasure to welcome Selco to the Peterborough United family.