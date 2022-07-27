The former base of JTF Mega Discount Warehouse at Padholme Road East, Peterborough, and which could now become a base for builders merchants Selco Trade Centre.

The fast growing Selco Trade Centres is seeking approval to used the former premises of JTF Mega Discount Warehouse in Padholme Road East.

It is thought the application for the 0.83 hectares site, if approved by Peterborough City Council, could create up to 12 jobs.

The move comes about 15 months after JTF Mega Discount, which employed 25 staff, announced what was to have been a temporary closure of the premises. The retailer later fell into administration.

Plans for the new builders merchant centre involve an array of alterations to the building’s main walls and creating a mezzanine level.

A single storey extension at the south-west corner of the main building will be demolished and a customer yard created.

It is also intended to put up a three metres high weld mesh replacement fence and gates, extension and make alterations to service yard area.

It is proposed that the internal floor area of the warehouse will be 3,587square metres – some 107 square metres larger than the current premises.

Also provided will be 35 parking spaces, which will include 19 parking spaces for vans plus 12 car parking spaces and two spaces for electric vehicle charging and two spaces for drivers with disabilities.