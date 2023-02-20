​The owner of a taxi company dedicated to people with disabilities has vowed to keep the service running in Peterborough.​

Mohammed Bashir says his business, Passenger Assist Cambridgeshire, will remain in the city despite a decision by Peterborough City Council to change taxi licensing rules.

Mr Bashir, who is in the process of buying new tail-lift enabled vehicles, was angered when councillors agreed to increase the age to which such tail-lift taxis could be licensed from 10 to 12 years.

Mohammed Bashir, of Passenger Assist Cambridgeshire, shows his new tail-lift enabled vehicle to Peterborough MP Paul Bristow.

It also agreed to extend the age at which tail-lift enabled vehicles for hire can first be accepted for licensing from four years to eight-years-old.

Mr Bashir had warned that the decision would undermine the efforts of his business to improve the quality of taxi services offered to people with disabilities.

He said: “Since the council’s decision we have been taking a lot of telephone calls asking if we are still trading.

"We are still continuing business as normal.

"Our main concern was the safety of passengers using old vehicles.

"But the council has re-assured us that they have a strict health and safety policy in place with older vehicles.”

Mr Bashir said his taxi business was receiving 30 to 40 calls a day for its services.

He said: “Our business is a success due to massive support from city’s disabled community and they have given us a an overwhelming response.