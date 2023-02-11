Age limit of taxis mainly used by disabled people increased in Peterborough

Cars with tail lifts can be used as taxis in Peterborough for an extra two years after Peterborough City Council (PCC) voted to increase the upper age limit from 10 to 12.

The decision affects private hire vehicles with a platform at the back designed to lift people or cargo up from ground level, such as minivans fitted out to accommodate people in wheelchairs.

It doesn’t affect black cabs, though, as these come with ramps, and in fact will only affect a very small number of vehicles: less than three per cent of all licenced taxis and private hire vehicles in Peterborough, the council says.

Councillors unanimously approved the licencing changes

But the outcome of the decision was watched closely by one taxi company, Passenger Assist Cambridgeshire, a new venture which caters specifically to people with disabilities.

Owner Mohammed Waqar Bashir was among those in attendance at a PCC licensing committee meeting this week when the issue was discussed, alongside his business development manager Moahmmed Saraj Bashir and operations manager Rasheed Mahmood.

The group asked councillors how soon the changes would come into effect, which also include an amendment increasing the age private hire vehicles can be licenced for the first time from four years to eight.

Mr Saraj Bashir told councillors that the company, which was set up in December to address the “inadequate supply of tail lift vehicles in Peterborough”, intended to acquire five vehicles this month which Mr Mahmood added could have cost £55,000 each if bought new.

As such, the change in rules could impact how much they spend on their fleet, they added.

PCC licencing manager Gareth Brighton clarified that the changes will come into effect on 10 February.

Both Mr Saraj Bashir and Mr Mahmood told the meeting that they don’t object to the council’s proposals as long as all licenced vehicles are safe for people with disabilities

Mr Brighton confirmed that all licenced private vehicles, whether they have tail lifts or not, are subject to inspections every six months once they hit six years old.

He went on to explain why the council wants to make the changes: essentially so businesses don’t have to replace older cars amid so many other financial pressures.

These include companies contracted by the council to take eligible children – such as those with disabilities – to and from school.

By the time the vehicles due to come out of circulation hit the new 12 year limit, it's "anticipated that the rate of inflation will have eased and businesses will be in a healthier financial position to invest in replacement vehicles” a report presented by Mr Brighton says.

All of this could be immaterial, though, within less than a decade.

The report also notes that most private hire vehicles with tail lifts run on petrol or diesel which the council has promised to phase out by 2030.

