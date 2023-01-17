Travel help for people with disabilities is about to hit the road in Peterborough with the launch of Passenger Assist Cambs
New venture is welcomed by city MP
An enterprising Peterborough man is poised to launch a new taxi business specifically for people with disabilities.
Passenger Assist Cambs, which will operate from the Brightfield Business Hub, in Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate, aims to meet a growing need for a specialist taxi facility for people with a range of disabilities and needs.
Mohammed Bashir (36) of Millfield, said the the new service would take to the roads on February 1.
But he cautioned that building up the service, which has already attracted interest from numerous health organisations, would take a number of months.
He said: “The business will start with one £60,000 Mercedes Sprinter that will be able to carry four passengers and have room for wheelchairs and other equipment. We will also be able to carry guide dogs for passengers with sight impairment.
“The dealer for the vehicle is struggling to get all the parts that are needed. But I hope to build the number of taxis up – hopefully we’ll have two by the end of March and I’m hoping to have 10 later in the year.
Mr Bashir said: “This is a specialist mobility transport service that I am starting due to the lack of transport available for the elderly and disabled passengers in the city.
"Our vehicles are equipped with large electric tail lifts that accommodate both wheelchairs and scooters.
“And our drivers are trained professionals in disability awareness, disability equipment and are Emergency First Aid at work qualified.”
Mr Bashir added: “Our ethos is to transport all clients with empathy, patience and care.”
The arrival of the new service has been welcomed by Peterborough MP Paul Bristow who said: “This is great work by Mohammed Bashir and the Passenger Assist team.”
The need for the new service is underlined by Department of Transport figures that show 926 vehicles were licensed to operate in Peterborough at the end of March – but just 133 (14 per cent) could be used by people in wheelchairs.
Of the 122 traditional taxis which can be hailed from the street, all were wheelchair accessible.
But just 11 (one per cent) of the area’s 804 private hire vehicles, which need to be pre-booked, offered the same service.