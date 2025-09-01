Benedict Blythe Foundation launches groundbreaking AI tool to support schools and parents with allergy care

In order to help prevent further tragedies, the Benedict Blythe Foundation has announced the launch of an innovative Allergy Information Chatbot.

The system has been designed to give schools, parents, and carers instant access to trusted, research-backed information on managing allergies safely in educational settings.

The chatbot has been developed by the Institute of Clever Stuff and Benedict Blythe Foundation in response to the inquest into the tragic death of Benedict Blythe in July 2025.

The inquest found that there were delays in administering adrenaline that could have saved the five-year-old’s life when he collapsed after going anaphylactic shock while at Barnack Primary School in December 2021.

The inquest also found that the school had not adequately shared Benedict’s allergy management plan with all members of staff who came into contact with him and ultimately distracted him from his symptoms just hours before his death.

The whole incident began due to a mix-up with his milk that saw him accidently exposed to cow’s milk, to which he had a serious allergy.

Research conducted by the foundation has found that one third of the schools in the country do not have an allergy at all and even within the two thirds that do, there is a large variance in terms of accessibility and content.

Other key facts:

- 70-80% of schools do not train on what food allergy is, inclusion or the impact of allergy on pupils

- Between 54 – 61% of schools provide no training in managing allergies in school or on trips / visits

- Almost half of schools do not have a spare lifesaving autoinjector pen

- 1 in 3 schools admit to not keeping track of ‘near misses’ (where a child has contact with an allergen)

The aim of the tool is to address the gaps in allergy awareness, communication, and emergency response highlighted by the jury’s findings just two months ago.

Helen Blythe, Benedict’s mother said: “Benedict’s death has left many parents, teachers, and school staff deeply concerned about whether they have the right information at the right time to protect children with allergies.

"While Benedict’s story is heartbreaking and the knowledge his death was preventable is devastating for us as a family, our chatbot is designed to change that—by putting robust, evidence-based information directly into the hands of those who need it most, for free.

Unlike generic AI tools, the Allergy Information Chatbot draws exclusively on trusted, peer-reviewed sources, clinical best practices, and official allergy management guidelines. Users can get clear answers on topics such as:

- How to recognise allergic reactions and anaphylaxis symptoms

- Safe food handling and allergy communication protocols in schools

- Emergency medication administration, including adrenaline auto-injector use

- Preventative measures to reduce risk in classrooms and cafeterias

By making this information freely and instantly available, the foundation hopes to support schools in meeting their duty of care and give parents greater peace of mind about their children’s safety.

The Allergy Information Chatbot is now live and can be accessed at www.ask.benedictblythe.com.

Bhavesh Patel, Head of Strategy at the Institute of Clever Stuff added: “We are very proud to partner with the Benedict Blythe Foundation on their incredibly important mission – using AI to provide accurate information to meet the needs of carers, parents and teachers is key to the safeguarding of children with allergies in schools and we have loved working with the team on this.”