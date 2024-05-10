Avery Healthcare 80-bed care home to open in Peterborough this summer
A new 80 bed care home in Peterborough is preparing to welcome its first residents this summer.
The three-storey Waterhouse Manor Care Home, which will be in the heart of Hampton Gardens, will be officially opened in August.
It will be run by national company Avery Healthcare, which already operates 98 care homes across the country.
Waterhouse Manor Care Home will feature 80 spacious and luxurious bedrooms.
It will also include an array of facilities, such as a hair salon, cinema, café, outdoor terrace, companion rooms, private dining, and landscaped gardens and will provide residential, respite and dementia care to residents across Peterborough.
Natalie Maxwell, home manager, said: “It's very exciting to have a new home opening located in the beautiful setting of Hampton Lakes in Peterborough.
“We are looking forward to offering our residents outstanding care in a luxurious home."
She said the company was committed to recruiting top-tier staff members dedicated to delivering high-quality care and creating an environment where residents can be comfortable and safe.
Plans for the new care home were first submitted to Peterborough City Council three years ago.
Those proposals were part of a wider vision for the area, with separate applications submitted for a children’s day nursery and three-storey building with a Co-op store and 10 flats.
Avery Healthcare says it is on track to deliver six new care homes across the UK by spring 2025.
