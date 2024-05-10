Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Venue will have array of facilities from cinema to cafe

A new 80 bed care home in Peterborough is preparing to welcome its first residents this summer.

The three-storey Waterhouse Manor Care Home, which will be in the heart of Hampton Gardens, will be officially opened in August.

It will be run by national company Avery Healthcare, which already operates 98 care homes across the country.

Avery Healthcare's Waterhouse Manor Care Home, in Hampton Gardens, Peterborough, that will open in August this year.

Waterhouse Manor Care Home will feature 80 spacious and luxurious bedrooms.

It will also include an array of facilities, such as a hair salon, cinema, café, outdoor terrace, companion rooms, private dining, and landscaped gardens and will provide residential, respite and dementia care to residents across Peterborough.

Natalie Maxwell, home manager, said: “It's very exciting to have a new home opening located in the beautiful setting of Hampton Lakes in Peterborough.

“We are looking forward to offering our residents outstanding care in a luxurious home."

She said the company was committed to recruiting top-tier staff members dedicated to delivering high-quality care and creating an environment where residents can be comfortable and safe.

Plans for the new care home were first submitted to Peterborough City Council three years ago.

Those proposals were part of a wider vision for the area, with separate applications submitted for a children’s day nursery and three-storey building with a Co-op store and 10 flats.