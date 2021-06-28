Plans for new 80-bed care home in Hampton submitted

A visual of the proposed new care home

The three-storey building would be situated on land south of Waterhouse Way, according to a planning application submitted jointly by The Abbey Group Cambs Ltd, O&H Properties Ltd and Willowbrook Healthcare Developments Ltd.

The proposals are part of a wider plan for the area, with separate applications also being submitted for a two-storey children’s day nursery and three-storey building with a Co-op store and 10 flats.

The new care home would be operated by Avery Healthcare which currently operates 60 care homes across the UK, providing residential and nursing care for more than 3,800 residents.

On top of the 80 bedrooms it would feature services such as dining, therapy facilities, a cinema room, a hair saloon and communal lounge areas.

It is expected 80 full time equivalent jobs would be created, while there would be 34 parking spaces.