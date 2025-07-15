Appeal launched to raise £50,000 to help arson hit Flag Fen rise from the ashes

An appeal has been launched to help recreate the roundhouse at Flag Fen in Peterborough that was destroyed by arsonists.

The roundhouse, a replica of a pre-historic building, was torched on Sunday evening (July 13).

Staff at the Archaeology Park were left devastated by the blaze, which saw flames visible for miles around.

The destroyed roundhouse was constructed in 2022 with donations from The Arts Council England, The Francis and Maisie Pryor Charitable Trust and Tyrrell Builders. It is based on an actual Iron Age roundhouse that was discovered at Cats Water, next to Flag Fen and replicates how our ancestors lived around 2500 years ago. It is a vital educational resource for Flag Fen’s schools programme, which supports 10,000 children each year and allows visitors to immerse themselves in our history.

The destroyed roundhouse

Flag Fen remains open as usual and their summer activities are unaffected by the fire, the team have launched an emergency appeal to secure resources, building materials, volunteers and funding to start work on a new roundhouse build as soon as possible.

More than £2,500 was donated to the campaign in just a few hours.

General Manager, Jacqui Mooney said: “We are desperate now for support from local businesses who may be able to help us with timber, materials, thatch, scaffold and labour – along with volunteers to help support the build and of course financial support to get the project underway. We are going to need around £50,000 to replicate the previous roundhouse. Many children and adults have happy memories of a trip to Flag Fen, if people can manage a donation, no matter the amount, it will be amazing and really help us to continue the magic here for future generations.”

How the roundhouse looked before the arson attack

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 9.30pm on Sunday (13) crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground and Whittlesey were called to a fire on The Droveway in Peterborough.

“Firefighters arrived to find a building well alight. They used hose reels and small gear to extinguish the fire.

“Crews were at the scene until around 11pm.

“The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate. Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

To donate to the campaign, please visit https://gofund.me/657b1e00

If you are a business who can help or have time to volunteer, please contact [email protected]