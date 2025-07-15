A roundhouse at Peterborough’s Flag Fen has been destroyed by arsonists, it has been revealed.

Fire crews were called out to the Archaeology Park at 9.30pm on Sunday 13 July.

Flames could be seen above the tree line from onlookers in Fengate who alerted the fire brigade. Four vehicles attended the scene to extinguish the fire.

Staff at Flag Fen said the replica Iron Age roundhouse has been almost completely destroyed. Flag Fen is a site of international significance for its Bronze Age archaeology.

A spokesperson said the fire was started by vandals, it was either a prank that got out of control or a deliberate arson attack, with flames causing the thatched roof to catch fire, followed by the rafters and perlins, daub wall and oak doorframe. All that partially remains are the charred wattle walls. The blaze towered 20 metres above the surrounding woodland, the swift action of the fire brigade ensured the rest of the ancient archaeological site didn’t catch fire, which would have resulted in the loss of priceless Bronze Age artefacts.

The Iron Age roundhouse was constructed in 2022 with donations from The Arts Council England, The Francis and Maisie Pryor Charitable Trust and Tyrrell Builders. It is based on an actual Iron Age roundhouse that was discovered at Cats Water, next to Flag Fen and replicates how our ancestors lived around 2500 years ago. It is a vital educational resource for Flag Fen’s schools programme, which supports 10,000 children each year and allows visitors to immerse themselves in our history.

“Our primary concern now is to re-build the roundhouse”

Francis Pryor MBE, who led the original excavations at Flag Fen in 1982, said: “This is a devastating loss to Flag Fen, the roundhouse is an important learning resource for young and old, providing a valuable insight into Iron Age life. Our primary concern now is to re-build the roundhouse so that visitors can benefit from this important and unique asset and we experience as little disruption as possible for our educational programme”.

Whilst Flag Fen remains open as usual and their summer activities are unaffected by the fire, the team have launched an emergency appeal to secure resources, building materials, volunteers and funding to start work on a new roundhouse build as soon as possible.

“We are desperate now for support from local businesses who may be able to help us”

General Manager, Jacqui Mooney added: “We are desperate now for support from local businesses who may be able to help us with timber, materials, thatch, scaffold and labour – along with volunteers to help support the build and of course financial support to get the project underway. We are going to need around £50,000 to replicate the previous roundhouse. Many children and adults have happy memories of a trip to Flag Fen, if people can manage a donation, no matter the amount, it will be amazing and really help us to continue the magic here for future generations”.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 9.30pm on Sunday (13) crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground and Whittlesey were called to a fire on The Droveway in Peterborough.

“Firefighters arrived to find a building well alight. They used hose reels and small gear to extinguish the fire.

“Crews were at the scene until around 11pm.

“The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate. Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

To donate, please visit https://gofund.me/657b1e00

If you are a business who can help or have time to volunteer, please contact [email protected]