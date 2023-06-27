An appeal has been launched to the people of Peterborough to help keep the city centre in full bloom through the summer.

Residents are being urged to donate flowers for use in the new planters that adorn Cathedral Square.

The plea comes from Peterborough Positive as a way of allowing residents to put something back into the city and ensure the centre blossoms during the long hot summer.

BID manager Pep Cipriano at Peterborough Positive, said: “I thought it would be nice if people have flowers at home and they have too many of them, that they might like to donate them to the city.

"There couldn’t be a better place for them than in the city centre for everyone to enjoy.

“And some of the ones we have in our planters are beginning to struggle in the hot weather although they are regularly watered.”

Petunias, fuchsias and geraniums are on the wanted list to help add some much needed colour to the city centre.

Top: Planters being installed at Cathedral Square, Peterborough, with pupils from Marshfields School, Revd Dalliston from St John's Church, Cllr Steve Allen and Pep Cipriano and his team and the planters in the city centre

The planters were reintroduced last month following complaints that Cathedral Square lacked colour.

Under a project devised by Peterborough Positive, workers at HMP Peterborough built 14 planters from wooden pallets, while West Town Primary Academy pupils created the painted designs.

Flowers for the first planter were potted by Marshfields School pupils using a vast range of blooms provided by Tamar Nurseries and Rachael’s Plant Outlet.

