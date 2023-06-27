Appeal for floral donations to help Peterborough city centre bloom throughout the summer
An appeal has been launched to the people of Peterborough to help keep the city centre in full bloom through the summer.
Residents are being urged to donate flowers for use in the new planters that adorn Cathedral Square.
The plea comes from Peterborough Positive as a way of allowing residents to put something back into the city and ensure the centre blossoms during the long hot summer.
BID manager Pep Cipriano at Peterborough Positive, said: “I thought it would be nice if people have flowers at home and they have too many of them, that they might like to donate them to the city.
"There couldn’t be a better place for them than in the city centre for everyone to enjoy.
“And some of the ones we have in our planters are beginning to struggle in the hot weather although they are regularly watered.”
Petunias, fuchsias and geraniums are on the wanted list to help add some much needed colour to the city centre.
The planters were reintroduced last month following complaints that Cathedral Square lacked colour.
Under a project devised by Peterborough Positive, workers at HMP Peterborough built 14 planters from wooden pallets, while West Town Primary Academy pupils created the painted designs.
Flowers for the first planter were potted by Marshfields School pupils using a vast range of blooms provided by Tamar Nurseries and Rachael’s Plant Outlet.
Summer in the city will have added bounce with plans to show the men’s and ladies’ Wimbledon tennis finals on July 15 and July 16 on a big screen in St John’s Square.