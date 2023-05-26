Flower power returns to Peterborough's Cathedral Square - thanks to children and prison inmates

Flower power was out in force in Peterborough city centre as colourful planters were placed in Cathedral Square.

Last year there was criticism that the square was left dull as the cash strapped city council cut the flower planting budget in a bid to save funds.

Planters being installed at Cathedral Square with pupils from Marshfields School, Revd Michelle Dalliston from St John's Church, Cllr Steve Allen and Pep Cipriano and his team

But this year there will be an explosion of colour, thanks to a project from Peterborough Positive, two primary schools and inmates at HMP Peterborough.

In January, workers at HMP Peterborough began the construction of 14 planters made from wooden pallets, while children at West Town Primary Academy created designs for the prison workers to apply with paint.

Flowers for the first planter were potted by children from Marshfields School, who enjoyed getting green-fingered with a vast range of blooms provided by Tamar Nurseries and Rachael’s Plant Outlet.

Pep Cipriano, BID Manager at Peterborough Positive, said: “When the city council announced last year that city centre flower planting would no longer continue because of budget challenges, I immediately started to think about what we could do to bring them back.

“St John’s Church has always had a strong community ethos and when Revd Michelle Dalliston and I began to talk about how we might brighten up our city and draw in other partners, whilst providing additionality, the project took off. The enthusiasm shown by the church, the prison, our schools and the support from our local authority has been superb and it just goes to show what can be achieved when there’s a strong will in the room.”

Michelle Dalliston, Vicar of St John’s Church, added: “This has been such an exciting project to work on together and it's been fantastic to involve so many different people and groups in something wonderful to improve our city centre for everyone!”

