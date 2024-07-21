Angling schemes in and around Peterborough - including at Ferry Meadows - net huge funding boost

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fish habitat improvement works take place a Gunwade Lake

Anglers in Peterborough have been given a major boost, after thousands of pounds of funding was invested into projects in Peterborough.

The Environment Agency (EA), Peterborough & District Angling Association and Nene Park Trust worked together on the project at Gunwade Lake at Ferry Meadows in a bid to improve fish populations and habitats.

The £22,000 scheme was needed after it was revealed otters were having a significant impact on the number of fish living in the lake.

Thousands of pounds has been pumped in to help fish in Gunwade Lake

The project effectively expanded the range of fish habitats in the lake, creating additional safe hiding places for the fish.

The initial reports from Nene Park Trust and Peterborough & District Angling Association indicate clear evidence of fish using these new habitats. Underwater monitoring will also be conducted later this year to show how these multiple habitat installations can benefit fisheries.

EA Fisheries Manager Heidi Stone said: “The Fisheries Improvement Programme is vital to improving fisheries habitats, protecting the sustainable future of fish stocks and supporting angling clubs across England.

“It’s just one great example of how the Environment Agency is reinvesting rod licence income back into fisheries to support anglers and improve our fishing environment.”

The Fisheries Management Programme reinvests money generated by rod licences to improve the habitats of a range of fish species, support angling clubs and fisheries to improve access to nature, and secure a sustainable future for English fisheries in our changing climate. This year, £955,543 of rod licence income was reinvested into the scheme, with a further £1 million secured through match funding from partners.”