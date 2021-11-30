Amazon offers £3,000 sign-on bonus for staff at its new Peterborough delivery station

The new Amazon delivery tation under construction at Alwalton Hill EMN-210630-161356009

The hefty cash incentive is aimed at encouraging people to work at the online retailer’s so-called ‘last mile’ delivery station that has just been built at the Peterborough Gateway employment zone.

It is understood that Amazon is looking to recruit an unspecified number of people for the logistics station, which has been created to improve the delivery of products within Peterborough.

However, the main condition of the bonus is that the new recruit must stay with the company for three months to qualify for the award.

It is thought that more than 50 full-time jobs have been created at the 10,500 square metre delivery station.

The bonus has been offered as Peterborough employers from a range of companies face an intense competition to find enough staff to fill a growing number of vacancies.

The new cash offer is also a substantial increase on the £1,500 sign on payment that Amazon was offering just three months ago new recruits to its fulfilment centre in Kingston Park.

An Amazon spokesman said: “We are offering a £3,000 sign-on bonus for new starters at the delivery station.

“It’s for team members who handle the goods and run the delivery station.”

The drivers who take the products on to the roads work for separate delivery companies and are not included in the sign-on offer.

Julia Nix, district manager for East Anglia Department of Work and Pensions, said: “We are seeing a huge number of vacancies across Peterborough in companies of all types.

“There really are hundreds of vacancies across all sectors in Peterborough at the moment.”