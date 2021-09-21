Hundreds of vacancies to be filled at Peterborough jobs fair

Some 15 companies from a range of sectors from engineering to care and housing through to warehousing will be available at the event.

Among the companies that will be involved are engineering giants Perkins, social housing association Cross Keys Homes and internet retailer Amazon.

The jobs fair has been organised by the Department of Work and Pensions and will take place at it new offices in Northminster on October 19.

Opening of the new Job Centre at Northminster House, Peterborough by Employment Minister Mims Davis pictured with work coach Olutola in June. EMN-210616-160109009

A DWP spokesman said: “Already confirmed are Amazon, which will have 2,000 UK jobs on offer, Cross Keys and Randstad, which recruits for Perkins and has a number of vacancies available.

He added: “These jobs offer attractive rates of pay from £10 per hour upwards.

“We also expect to have a number of hospitality jobs on offer as employers look to recruit ahead of Christmas.

“Attendance at the jobs fair is on a strictly appointment only basis – people will be booked in by their Universal Credit work coach.”

A spokeswoman for Perkins said: “As Perkins grows, so does the need for more quality people and that opens opportunities at every level.

“Skilled production, manufacturing and distribution personnel are all needed, as well as experienced managers and support professionals.

She added: “Right now, there is a need at Peterborough for Production Operatives and Forklift Truck drivers on the production floor as well as Team Leaders and Section Managers on all shifts.

“Perkins is actively recruiting in the Peterborough community for people to fill those positions.

“No prior production or engineering experience is required as the appropriate training will be provided.

“Those, however, aren’t the only skills needed and the only positions open at Perkins.”

To see available opportunities, visit: www.perkins.com/en_GB/company/careers-perkins-recruitment.html

A spokesperson for Cross Keys Homes said: “As our Care Service continues to grow and expand, we always have vacancies for Care Workers.

“We have a number of vacancies for young people to join our Kickstart pre-apprentice scheme.

“We are also looking to promote the support we offer people to get into work, such as our Careers Club, volunteering programme and other support.

“Full details of our current vacancies and support on offer can be found on our website, www.crosskeyshomes.co.uk”

The new and relatively well paid jobs will be a boost for Peterborough after another rise in Universal Credit claimant figures last month was blamed on a growth in lowly paid work.

News of the jobs fair also reflects the growing competition among employers to recruit enough staff to keep their operations going - and which is expected to help push up pay rates.