Amazon to create new jobs with opening of new centre in Peterborough

Debenham's warehouse at Kingston Park, Hampton.

The online retailer is looking to open a temporary facility at the former Debenhams warehouse at Kingston Park.

The warehouse, which was closed six months ago with the loss of 500 jobs following the collapse of Debenhams, is close to Amazon’s existing fulfilment centre at Flaxley Road, at Kingston Park, where it employs more than 1,000 people.

Amazon is seeking the go ahead from Peterborough City Council to make alterations to the warehouse and associated offices.

It is understood the pop-up facility will be used to cope with an expected increase in demand as Christmas approaches.

It will be the fourth centre operated by Amazon in Peterborough.

As well as its fulfilment centre at Kingston Park, Amazon has a centre at Orton Southgate and is about to open a new delivery station at Peterborough Gateway.

It has also just launched a major recruitment drive across Peterborough as it seeks to hundreds of extra staff.

Amazon has been approached for a response.