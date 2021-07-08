Amazon to create new jobs with opening of new centre in Peterborough

Internet giant Amazon is to create jobs with the opening of a new ‘pop-up’ centre in Peterborough.

By Paul Grinnell
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 12:48 pm
Debenham's warehouse at Kingston Park, Hampton. EMN-200112-124240009

The online retailer is looking to open a temporary facility at the former Debenhams warehouse at Kingston Park.

The warehouse, which was closed six months ago with the loss of 500 jobs following the collapse of Debenhams, is close to Amazon’s existing fulfilment centre at Flaxley Road, at Kingston Park, where it employs more than 1,000 people.

Amazon is seeking the go ahead from Peterborough City Council to make alterations to the warehouse and associated offices.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

It is understood the pop-up facility will be used to cope with an expected increase in demand as Christmas approaches.

It will be the fourth centre operated by Amazon in Peterborough.

As well as its fulfilment centre at Kingston Park, Amazon has a centre at Orton Southgate and is about to open a new delivery station at Peterborough Gateway.

It has also just launched a major recruitment drive across Peterborough as it seeks to hundreds of extra staff.

Amazon has been approached for a response.

READ MORE:

Amazon launches recruitment drive in Peterborough to find hundreds of extra staff

Hundreds of jobs to be created in Peterborough at new Amazon delivery hub

Closure date set for Debenhams warehouse in Peterborough

AmazonPeterboroughDebenhams