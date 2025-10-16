One UK city is proposing a total ban on HMOs - this would mean big changes for the students, single people and professionals who usually occupy this type of housing.

HMOs are houses where multiple unrelated adults live. These are often students, single people, professionals, or lower income workers.

A ban could be coming into effect in Bath, where one local councillor made clear his intention to ‘draw a line in the sand.’

Rob Waltham, a Conservative council leader pushing the ban, said: “homes must work for local people, not be exploited by rogue landlords."

With Peterborough also having multiple HMOs, we asked our readers how they feel about the ban and how it would affect them.

Reader Dean Taylor wrote: “Let's face it, the only reason houses are converted to HMO's is so the landlords can make as much money out of them as possible.”

Peter Bennett asked other readers: “All those who are in favour of these houses, would you want one next to you?”

There have also been concerns about the standard of HMOs and how landlords aren’t maintaining them.

Heather Slack said: “Yes. These places are disgusting. Landlords don't even maintain them but are making millions out of the money paid from our taxes.”

Caroline Jones added: “Yes, it's not fair to society, regardless if they are good neighbours or not, unless there are specific streets where all are HMO homes! I say no to HMOs.”

Some of our readers were concerned about the lack of parking that comes with HMOs.

Chris Bennett said: “ A four bedroom house, a couple renting each room, so eight people each have a car as they all work different jobs.

“Eight cars, one house, this is the reality and it makes the street impossible to park. So yes, get rid and have it for students only who need this type of housing to get by while at uni.”

Nicola Morris added: “I saw a terraced house yesterday, which normally would have two bedrooms, it has recently been renovated and there were six new individual letter boxes outside on the wall.

“And that's down a street with major parking problems...how does that even get past planning?”

HMOs are often the only options for people who are moving away from home for work or study. Many have also gone on to buy their own homes after starting in a HMO. Some of these are against the ban.

Ali Jane Fisher said: “I don't think they should be banned, however there should be a cap on the amount of HMO's in a residential area.”

Katia Yurgutene agreed: “No, HMOs should exist, as some people can't afford the full house rent, plus there is a shortage of affordable accommodation.”

Alexa Page said: “Absolutely not! Not everyone wants or can apply for a council house.

“Some people need to rent a room somewhere. What will they do if you ban HMO's?”

There has been a lot of support for HMOs and how they have helped many people looking for somewhere to live.

Ron Cameron added: “As I have lived in a HMO for 10 years now I will have to say no. With the rising cost of private rental flats a room in a house is a big life line.

“I think there would be a lot more people struggling to find somewhere to live without them. I agree they need to be regulated more and a good behaved house is a happy home.”

Andy Grahamme said: “Why? HMOs are essential for so many. The council are responsible for licensing them and ensuring they are fit for purpose!?

“So what's the problem? Why do people assume it's mostly for students?“

In London HMOs are inhabited by working professionals, because rents are exorbitant and out of the reach of many. Its time rents were ‘set’ by the government.and landlords have to comply.”

Donna Marie explained that many people don’t even know they have HMOs in their street if they are looked after properly: “We have one near us but I couldn't tell you which house as it's literally never been an issue, only known as seen on Rightmove”, she said.

“A decent agent can easily run a HMO successfully.”

Andrew Homer said: “If you realised the scale of this you would understand there is no way this can be banned. Almost every street across the UK has one if not more.”

What do you think of the proposed ban? Are you for or against it?