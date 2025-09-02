Professional rental provider Leaf Living welcomes ward councillors to Great Haddon Wood, Peterborough

Cllr Chris Wiggins and Cllr Roger Atunes visiting Leaf Living homes at Great Haddon Wood

Councillors Roger Antunes and Chris Wiggins, Ward Councillors for Hampton Vale, met the Leaf Living team at Great Haddon Wood this month to tour the newly-built family houses available to renters and find out more about the benefits of renting with a professional provider.

The visit gave the councillors the opportunity to view the homes first-hand and discuss housing requirements in the area, especially for renters who may not be able to purchase a home, or who choose not to, and are looking for a high-quality, secure and stable family property.

Charlie Adcock, Head of Acquisitions for Leaf Living, hosted the meeting. He comments: “In Peterborough and across England, there is an urgent and ongoing need for high-quality rental homes for families. Peterborough City Council has taken great strides to improve the standard of rental housing; Leaf Living’s professionally-managed new properties offer more choice to residents looking for a home with a modern specification, smart technology and a garden, with flexible tenancy agreements and no-deposit options. We look forward to building stronger ties with our local ward councillors to deliver the right homes to the Peterborough community.”

Cllr Roger Antunes (City Councillor for Hampton Vale & Great Haddon) comments: “It was a pleasure to meet with the professional Leaf Living team and find out more about the homes available to rent at Great Haddon Wood. I was impressed with the thought and quality of the properties which can be secured from viewing to occupation is as little as two weeks, thus swiftly meeting the demands of our community for quality, accessible rented housing. We will certainly build on our professional relationship in the coming months to ensure a joint understanding of residents’ expectations and demands, while seeking to ensure all feel welcome, engaged, and part of, our thriving community.”

At Great Haddon Wood, Leaf Living has launched a selection of two, three, four and five-bedroom family homes, bringing much-needed quality rental options to the local market at a time when access to homeownership remains challenging for many.

Visit www.leafliving.com.